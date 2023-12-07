Smartphones straining parent-child relationships, vivo Switch Off study reveals average time spent on phones and more

Today's digital realm has implanted smartphones into every facet of daily life. However, their omnipresence is casting shadows on the sanctity of cherished relationships, especially within families. The fifth edition of vivo Switch Off Research, in collaboration with Cybermedia Research (CMR), lays bare the repercussions of excessive smartphone use on parent-child relationships.

The study, titled 'Impact of smartphones on Parent-Child Relationship,' unveils concerning trends. Smartphones are acknowledged as information hubs and social connectors by 70% of parents, while 60% value them for family connections and shopping convenience. Similarly, 60% of children credit smartphones for knowledge acquisition and keeping in touch with distant loved ones.

However, the darker side emerges in children's usage patterns. On average, children start using smartphones at 12, spending around 6.5 daily hours, mostly on gaming. An unsettling 91% admit anxiety when separated from their devices, signifying an emotional dependency. Moreover, nearly 90% are absorbed in phone activities at home, raising alarms about addiction and its impact on their well-being.

Parental concerns mirror these findings. A staggering 94% worry about their children's mental health due to excessive phone use, with 91% advocating for restrictions. Concerns extend to social skills and overall development, with 91% fearing adverse effects.

The strain on relationships is palpable. 90% of parents feel irritated when interrupted by phone-distracted children, leading to diminished quality time and heightened loneliness for children. Shockingly, 75% of parents engage with phones during their shared two-hour time with children, casting doubt on interaction quality.

Yet, there's a glimmer of hope amidst these challenges. 94% of parents prioritise in-person interactions over screen scrolling during leisure, while 96% express a strong desire to deepen family connections. This collective yearning for meaningful relationships amid technology saturation paints an optimistic picture.

Key findings further underline these tensions: Parents spend 7.7 hours daily on smartphones, 1.2 hours more than their children. Additionally, 87% and 73% of parents check their phones first and last thing, with similar patterns observed in children. Despite spending two hours together, 75% admit to phone use, fueling mutual guilt over relationship quality.

The study featured over 1,500 respondents across major Indian cities.

Meanwhile, vivo has roped in Catherine Price, a renowned health and science writer, author of the book ‘How to Break Up with your Phone – The 30 Day Plan to Take Back Your Life’ and founder of ‘Screen/life Balance’, a resource hub that helps people jumpstart a healthier relationship with their smartphone. Catherine will advise vivo about curating solutions to help people inculcate productive habits to ensure meaningful use of smartphones.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, "Switch Off 2023 goes beyond the report as a commitment, urging everyone to participate in Switch Off Day on December 20th. Furthermore, to provide people definitive solutions to deal with these issues, we are offering a personalised plan (in association with our smartphone relationship advisor, Catherine Price) on vivo India Newsroom to help users strike a balance between relationships and digital exposure. I warmly invite all of India to join this initiative, fostering a collective movement to enhance our genuine relationship."