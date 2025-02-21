China’s latest surveillance tech: A spy camera so advanced it can capture faces from 100 km away

China has developed a groundbreaking space surveillance camera capable of capturing details as small as 1.7 millimeters from over 100 kilometers away — an advancement that could reshape global intelligence and security dynamics.

Created by the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this cutting-edge system utilizes synthetic aperture lidar (SAL), a laser-based imaging technology that surpasses traditional optical systems in precision and range. The breakthrough was first demonstrated in a field test over Qinghai Lake, a remote region in northwest China, according to the South China Morning Post.

This innovation marks a major leap in space-based monitoring. Previous imaging systems struggled to maintain accuracy over long distances, but China’s SAL-powered camera has broken that barrier. With this level of precision, the system could detect micrometeoroid damage on satellites, read serial numbers on foreign spacecraft, and provide critical intelligence on space assets.

The core of this advancement lies in SAL’s ability to combine laser signals, broad-field vision, and advanced computational algorithms. Unlike traditional optical lenses, which require large apertures to enhance clarity, this system employs a micro-lens array that expands the aperture without sacrificing range or resolution.

The implications are far-reaching, especially in military and defense. With such high-resolution imaging from low-Earth orbit, China could track foreign satellites, identify vulnerabilities in rival space programs, and even monitor classified military activities. The system also holds promise for improving space traffic management, helping to prevent collisions by accurately tracking space debris.

Despite its capabilities, the technology has limitations. Like all optical-based systems, it relies on clear weather conditions for optimal performance. Cloud cover and atmospheric interference can diminish image quality. Additionally, while it excels at capturing still images, tracking fast-moving targets like orbiting satellites remains a challenge. Experts suggest future refinements could address these hurdles.

With this development, China has positioned itself at the forefront of global surveillance technology, extending the reach of high-resolution imaging far beyond what was previously possible. As competition intensifies in space-based intelligence, this breakthrough could define the next era of military and security operations in orbit.