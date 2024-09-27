Cisco opens first India plant in Chennai, targets $1.3 billion output and 1,200 jobs

Cisco on Friday inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, located in Chennai, marking the beginning of a multi-year investment plan aimed at bolstering its production capabilities in the country.

This strategic move is expected to generate over USD 1.3 billion annually, encompassing both exports and domestic output, while creating 1,200 jobs in Tamil Nadu.

Partnering with Flex, Cisco's Chennai facility will initially focus on manufacturing the Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series routers, with plans to scale production in the coming years. The new site will support advanced telecom technology, with Cisco stating that it will "produce a range of best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the growing technology needs of organizations in India and globally."

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins, and President Daisy Chittilapilly, officially inaugurated the facility. Cisco emphasized that this facility represents a critical expansion in its global manufacturing footprint and a new phase in its 25-year partnership with Flex.

Further innovation is planned for the facility, including advancements in printed circuit board assembly and the development of products built to endure extreme environmental conditions. Cisco also noted that this investment is part of its broader strategy to enhance technical manufacturing capabilities for a wider range of customers and market segments.

The opening of the Chennai facility signals Cisco’s ongoing commitment to expanding its production and technological capabilities in India while supporting the global demand for advanced networking infrastructure.