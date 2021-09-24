Clubhouse announces winners of 'Creator First India' programme; check out the names

The US-based social audio app Clubhouse has announced the winners for 'Creator First India' accelerator programme, under which the platform will help them by providing financial, logistical and promotional support to create content for their shows. The programme is based on a similar one launched in the US earlier this year, in which a class of 25 creators was announced.

The first name in the list of winners is ‘Kerala Cafe: Success Stories’ by Thomas Zachariah, Kruain and Arabind Chandrasekhar. The Success Stories room series moderated by this trio helps listeners find and share stories of inspiration and motivation from all walks of life.

'Oaktree Dugout’ by Neerav Ghosh and Shubhankar Arun is a weekly recap of the latest in cricket from the recent IPL season to pink ball and beyond. The third name on the list is 'LATE NIGHT JAM’ by Anirudh Deshmukh and Aaina Dutt.

The next name in the list is ‘IN THE CLUB’ by Aniruddha Guha and Janice Sequeira. The husband-wife duo Aniruddha Guha and Janice Sequeira host household names from cinema, fashion and beyond in this weekly talk show.

The fifth name is 'The Voice of Clubhouse Telugu’ by Chinmayi Sripaada and Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada and her rotating cast of hosts use Clubhouse to find the next voice for a Telugu film.

The last winner of the Creater First India accelerator programme is ‘Kyun & A’ by All Things Small: Hosted by Kumar Varun. This is a weekly interactive quiz show built for Clubhouse -- with fun questions and cash prizes, this show lets anyone on Clubhouse compete to become a quizmaster.

"We were thrilled to see all the submissions by the creators in India during this application process and want to thank everyone who took the time to apply for Creator First so far! We also want to remind everyone that this is just the first cohort of winners for Creator First India and we hope to announce more cohorts in the coming months," the company said.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is a voice-based social media app that was initially available only for iPhone users but has now been rolled out on Android as well. Clubhouse is like an audio server that can extend up to 5,000 users. Once a user manages to get in, he/she can join 'Rooms' where one can find several discussions going on around various topics and choose to drop in and out of different chats basis one's areas of interest.

How to gain access to Clubhouse?

It is an invite-only app where a current Clubhouse user can send you an invite. The app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play Store, where one can reserve a username and wait to get in. The company describes itself as a "new type of social project based on voice where people everywhere talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships and meet interesting new people."

What happens in Clubhouse?

Once a user gets entry into the platform, he/she can follow people or clubs or specific topics. There are several virtual chat rooms where one can join and follow friends or people who are speaking in there. Thus, when one enters a room, the phone's audio is turned on.

The creators of the audio chat room are the final authority. Users have the choice to put their hands up when they want to join a discussion but it's the room creators who decide who they will allow to speak and at what intervals.

