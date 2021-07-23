Clubhouse now open to all; drops invite-only access

Audio-first social app Clubhouse has opened up its membership to all without the need of an invitation to join.



The social media platform lifted its invite-only system on Wednesday, July 21, announcing that it has taken off its waitlist system so that anyone can join hassle-free.



Clubhouse hosts several live user-led conversations in its virtual chat rooms. The company has also introduced an official website, a new logo along with a new app icon - Justin "Meezy" Williams, who is rapper 21 Savage's manager.

Clubhouse informed about the development in a note adding that it is "now out of beta" and that all can use the app through Android and iOS. Since its inception in 2020, the platform has required people to get an invite from an existing user. Soon after its launch, the app had grabbed attention thanks to the support from industry stalwarts like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla's Elon Musk.



The note further threw light on the year-long journey of the audio-based social networking platform. "Our team has gone from 8 people to 58. The number of daily rooms has grown from 50k to half a million. We've added 10M people to the community since we launched Android in mid-May."



The company highlighted that its new 'Backchannel' feature has witnessed 90 DMs (Pls check this figure) or direct messages are being sent on it since launch last week.