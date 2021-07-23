Clubhouse now open to all; drops invite-only access

Audio-first social app Clubhouse has opened up its membership to all without the need of an invitation to join.
The social media platform lifted its invite-only system on Wednesday, July 21, announcing that it has taken off its waitlist system so that anyone can join hassle-free.
Clubhouse hosts several live user-led conversations in its virtual chat rooms. The company has also introduced an official website, a new logo along with a new app icon - Justin "Meezy" Williams, who is rapper 21 Savage's manager.
Clubhouse informed about the development in a note adding that it is "now out of beta" and that all can use the app through Android and iOS. Since its inception in 2020, the platform has required people to get an invite from an existing user. Soon after its launch, the app had grabbed attention thanks to the support from industry stalwarts like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla's Elon Musk.
The note further threw light on the year-long journey of the audio-based social networking platform. "Our team has gone from 8 people to 58. The number of daily rooms has grown from 50k to half a million. We've added 10M people to the community since we launched Android in mid-May."
The company highlighted that its new 'Backchannel' feature has witnessed 90 DMs (Pls check this figure) or direct messages are being sent on it since launch last week.
The application registers an average use time of over an hour every day, with a significant percentage of users talking in the conversations.
Clubhouse also recognised the growing competition from other tech biggies in the note, adding that it plans to beat it by having an edge over them by concentrating on the product and community building.
To achieve this, the company said it will expand its workforce in the days to come.
The upgraded Clubhouse version can be downloaded on iOS and Android. The company has also promised new updates every 1-2 weeks.
