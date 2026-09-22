CMF by Nothing partners with Optiemus to build smartphones from India for global markets

The companies say the partnership will bring manufacturing, ownership and research and development together under a single Indian entity, taking their earlier manufacturing arrangement to the next stage.

CMF plans to build more smartphone technology in India

The partnership builds on the manufacturing joint venture announced by Nothing and Optiemus in September 2025, which made India a production hub for Nothing and CMF products. The new plan will focus on building local R&D and engineering capabilities, with the aim of moving India’s role in the smartphone supply chain beyond manufacturing and towards technology development and exports.

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According to the company, CMS will focus on industrial design, mechanical engineering, camera engineering, software engineering, connectivity engineering, and component engineering. This means the company plans to work on everything from a phone’s design and hardware to its cameras, software, connectivity and key components.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said India has the engineering talent, consumer market and manufacturing base needed to build a global technology business. He added that CMF will bring Nothing’s experience in developing design, software and engineering capabilities to India.

CMF wants India-made phones for global markets

The company said intellectual property created through the new R&D setup will be held locally, with products designed and engineered in India rather than simply assembled here. CMF also wants to develop a local network of engineering talent, suppliers and product development.

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CMF was founded by Nothing in 2023, and it currently sells products in more than 40 countries. In India, its volumes grew 83% year on year in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.