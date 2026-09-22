Maharashtra takes AI push global; Showcases its innovation ecosystem at global tech conference in Singapore

For Maharashtra, the event was also an opportunity to showcase its technology and startup ecosystem to a global audience. The delegation discussed possible collaborations in areas including AI, startups, innovation and digital transformation, while highlighting the state’s efforts to support technology-led growth.

Maharashtra talks AI, startups and innovation

The delegation included Virendra Singh, IAS, Secretary of the Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Dr Shrikant Patil, CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS).

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Speaking at the event, Singh talked about the growing role of AI and other emerging technologies in Maharashtra’s development. He also highlighted the state’s technology ecosystem and the opportunities for AI-led growth, along with the government’s role in supporting innovation, investment and the adoption of new technology. He also highlighted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vision and support for strengthening the state’s technology and AI ecosystem.

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Patil spoke about Maharashtra’s efforts to support startups through policy measures, financial incentives and other programmes. He also stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government and industry to help startups grow.

Focus on global partnerships

The delegation also held discussions around possible partnerships with international technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders. The talks covered AI, enterprise technology, startups, innovation and digital transformation.

Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Ashrayu Media, said the conference allowed Maharashtra to present its technology and innovation ecosystem to a global audience. He also highlighted the opportunity to build connections between the government, industry, startups and investors.