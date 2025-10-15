Coinbase invests in CoinDCX, valuing Indian crypto exchange at $2.45 billion

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global has made a new investment in India’s leading digital asset platform, CoinDCX, valuing the company at $2.45 billion post-money. The investment reinforces Coinbase’s growing interest in India’s crypto ecosystem and follows multiple previous rounds of funding by its venture capital arm, Coinbase Ventures.

In April 2022, Coinbase Ventures had participated in CoinDCX’s $135 million funding round, which valued the Mumbai-based firm at $2.15 billion. Since then, CoinDCX has steadily expanded its footprint in India’s digital asset market, emerging as one of the country’s most prominent crypto exchanges.

As of July 2025, CoinDCX reported annualised group revenue of approximately $141 million and total assets under custody of $1.2 billion, underscoring the company’s solid growth despite ongoing regulatory uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrencies in India.

“We believe India and its neighbors will help shape the future of the global on-chain economy. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase.

The move comes as global exchanges seek to strengthen their foothold in Asia’s emerging crypto markets. India’s tech-savvy population, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing investor interest have made it one of the fastest-growing regions for blockchain adoption.