‘Community Notes now active on India’: Elon Musk announces new X feature

Micro-blogging giant X, formerly known as Twitter, has rolled out its Community Notes program in India, enabling users to participate in the fact-checking process of tweets shared on the platform. This initiative aims to foster a more informed digital environment by empowering users to collaboratively add helpful annotations to potentially misleading posts.

Announcing the launch on Thursday, X's affiliate handle, Community Notes, extended a warm welcome to new contributors in India. The company expressed its commitment to ensuring the quality of notes, emphasising their usefulness across diverse perspectives.

According to X, Community Notes seeks to combat misinformation by inviting individuals from various backgrounds to contribute as note authors. However, the platform refrains from endorsing any particular viewpoint, instead relying on the collective input of contributors to assess the credibility of content.

X maintains that the effectiveness of Community Notes hinges on the consensus reached by users with differing opinions. By evaluating past ratings, the platform identifies notes that are deemed helpful by individuals across the ideological spectrum.

This inclusive approach, X asserts, has garnered widespread support among users, facilitating a transparent and community-driven framework for verifying information.