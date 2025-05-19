Computex 2025: Intel expands GPU lineup and AI capabilities with Arc and Gaudi 3

At Computex 2025, Intel has announced a range of new products aimed at professionals in AI, data centres, and edge computing, as the company commemorates 40 years of collaboration with Taiwan's technology ecosystem.

The announcements, made ahead of the trade show’s official opening on 20 May, include two new professional-grade GPUs – the Intel Arc Pro B50 and B60 – as well as expanded deployment options for the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator platform and the availability of its AI Assistant Builder tool on GitHub.

Advertisement

Arc Pro B-Series GPUs for Workstations and AI Inference

Intel’s newly introduced Arc Pro B50 and B60 graphics cards are designed to serve the growing demand for AI inference and workstation performance. The GPUs are configured with increased video memory and come with expanded software support to enhance compatibility across professional applications.

The Arc Pro B60 is positioned to deliver enhanced AI inference capabilities for workstations, offering larger VRAM and aiming to balance performance and value in its segment. Meanwhile, the Arc Pro B50 is targeted at high-volume design and engineering markets, with a focus on delivering competitive performance at a more accessible price point.

Intel also previewed a configurable AI development platform, codenamed Project Battlematrix, which supports up to eight Arc Pro B60 GPUs and a combined 192GB of VRAM. Based on Intel Xeon processors, the platform is designed to handle AI models with up to 150 billion parameters, aimed at reducing development friction for mid-sized AI applications.

Advertisement

Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator Expands with PCIe Integration

In addition to the GPU announcements, Intel revealed new deployment options for its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators. The company is now offering PCIe card variants optimised for scalability within existing data centre environments.

The Gaudi 3 PCIe cards are intended to provide businesses with flexible options to run a range of AI models, from small to large, across a variety of server configurations. These cards complement the previously announced rack-scale systems and expand Gaudi 3's utility for enterprise AI workloads.

AI Assistant Builder Now Available on GitHub

Intel also announced that its AI Assistant Builder tool is now publicly available on GitHub. The tool is designed to help developers more easily create AI-powered assistants by offering pre-built modules and workflows tailored to different applications.

Advertisement

Looking Ahead

With Computex 2025 running from 20-23 May in Taipei, Intel’s latest announcements underscore its continuing investment in AI, workstation-grade computing, and developer tools. The company’s expanded product portfolio aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance, scalable hardware in a rapidly evolving compute landscape.

Intel’s 40-year relationship with Taiwan’s technology ecosystem was also highlighted as a key component of its innovation strategy moving forward.