Coronavirus impact: Dyson resumes delivery, introduces online demo sessions

With easing of restrictions on delivery of non-essential items, UK-based Dyson that has witnessed a surge in the demand for cleaning assistant and self-grooming products has resumed deliveries across all the major cities within India. As product demonstration is a key parameter for a complete Dyson experience, the company has come up with online demo sessions to facilitate new purchases.

In the current challenging scenario, keeping consumers and employees in mind, and in line with the administration's call to maintain social distancing by cutting down physical contact between humans as much as possible, Dyson has started an option of booking an online demo session on the website, Dyson.in, or through a real-time live chat facility. Users can book an appointment either online or by calling at the contact centre or via WhatsApp to the contact centre number. The online demo sessions will be available for all Dyson products, in all four categories including floor care, environmental control, personal care and lighting. The online demo facility is currently available from Monday to Saturday, between 11 am to 6 pm, and can be scaled depending on the demo requirements.

According to the company, the Dyson experts who will demonstrate the technology, have gone through a gruelling on-boarding process. The company wants the experts to understand everything about the machines, how they were developed and why they work the way they do and pass on the same insights to the customers. In personal care - Air Wrap and SuperSonic Hair Dryer, there are stylists available as well.

"At Dyson, the spotlight is always on the machines we create - how they work, and the technology inside. Fundamentally, we want people to understand why Dyson engineers develop and use technology to make better machines. It is only by experiencing the performance in a safe environment, that you can understand how the technology makes them different," says the company.

All Dyson products available in India are imported from Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Given the surge in the demand in the cleaning assistant category, Dyson has enough stocks to cater to the increased demand. Available through Dyson India website as well as Amazon India, the former offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked. However, the machines purchased from Amazon India are only eligible for a 10-day replacement. Deliveries at the moment are taking a bit longer than the usual.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that led to a nationwide lockdown has compelled companies to come up with innovative ways to reach out to their customers. Consumer durable and smartphone companies have adopted the online-to-offline model to deliver products to prospect customers. Some companies have even shared DIY videos for cleaning air conditioners before use.

