Coronavirus impact: Paytm updates user interface, adds essential services feature

Digital transaction platform Paytm has updated its user interface (UI) so that users can easily pay their bills for essential services like electricity, water and gas amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The app now features a 'Stay at home essential payments' section, where you can quickly pay phone, DTH, landline/broadband, electricity and credit card bills. The section also features a 'Groceries and Medicines' option. There are also tabs for booking a cylinder and 'Buy Insurance'.

Another section called 'IndiaFightsCorona' offers information related to the virus. The 'Information and Help' page under this section provides verified information directly from health officials and other government bodies to the users. The page features the Twitter feeds of several government bodies and important helpline numbers.

Another option is a 'COVID-19 self-assessment scanner' powered by Apollo 24/7. It asks a set of questions and based on the answers given, it tells users if they have a high or low risk of catching the coronavirus.

The PM CARES fund is also featured under this section where users can donate towards the COVID-19 relief operations.

