Crafting luxury: Inside realme’s collaboration with Aston Martin Formula 1 team

When automotive luxury meets cutting-edge mobile tech, something distinctive emerges; this isn’t merely another brand collaboration. At the intersection of British racing heritage and smartphone innovation stands realme’s new GT 7 Series. But how exactly does a century-old luxury automotive brand influence a smartphone’s design?

Business Today's Pranav Dixit sat down with Chase Xu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at realme, to explore how Aston Martin’s iconic legacy has been meticulously woven into realme’s latest flagship.

A Fusion of Performance and Prestige

When asked about the impact of this collaboration on the GT7’s aesthetics and build quality, Xu explained, “The collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team has profoundly influenced the GT 7 Series, elevating it from a high-performance smartphone to a design icon.”

Xu elaborated on the meticulous attention to detail inspired by Aston Martin’s automotive craftsmanship. “The GT 7 Dream Edition features the iconic Aston Martin ‘Silver Wing’ emblem, meticulously recreated through a triple-layer engraving process, where each 0.1mm feathered groove symbolises the brand’s legacy of precision,” he noted. “The phone’s aerodynamic two-wing design draws inspiration from the high-speed airflow trails of Formula One cars, giving it a sculpted, dynamic form that feels both futuristic and timeless.”

Highlighting the premium finish, Xu added, “The signature Aston Martin Green finish, achieved through a five-layer paint process and hundreds of calibrations, adds a tactile richness and visual depth rarely seen in smartphones. This collaboration wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about embedding a philosophy of performance, luxury, and legacy into every detail of the GT 7.”

The Power to Impress

Regarding standout features, Xu highlighted two innovations that particularly excite him. “It’s honestly difficult to pick just one feature in the GT 7 Series that stands out above the rest, because this smartphone is packed with innovations that each bring something unique to the table,” he explained.

“The combination of the 7000mAh Titan Battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset would be at the top of the list,” he said, underscoring their significance. “The 7000mAh battery is a game-changer. It’s the largest in its class and is designed to eliminate power anxiety entirely. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or navigating a busy day, this battery ensures you’re never left scrambling for a charger.”

Xu emphasised the exceptional charging capability, saying, “What makes it even more impressive is the 120W Ultra Charge capability, which powers the device from 1% to 50% in just 14 minutes, and to a full charge in only 40 minutes. This is not just fast; it’s transformative, especially for users who are always on the move.”

Engineering Meets Aesthetics

Xu also discussed the GT 7’s distinctive design features, which separate it from competitors. “The use of graphene in the IceSense Design is an industry first, offering superior thermal management and a unique tactile experience,” Xu said, explaining the material’s practical benefits. “Graphene’s thermal conductivity is 24 times greater than standard fibreglass and six times better than glass, translating into significantly improved heat dissipation.”

He continued, “But what’s truly revolutionary is the ‘skin-touch’ temperature experience it delivers, cool and refreshing in summer, warm and gentle in winter.”

Xu emphasised the relevance of such detailed design elements for young, tech-savvy consumers. “These design choices resonate with Gen Z and millennial consumers, who increasingly view their smartphones as extensions of their identity. For these digital-native generations, aesthetic appeal is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

A Vision of Accessible Luxury

Finally, addressing realme’s long-term vision, Xu said, “At MWC 2025, realme unveiled a bold three-year strategic roadmap aimed at doubling its global user base and establishing a strong presence in the mid-to-high-end smartphone market.”

“This vision is rooted in a commitment to democratising luxury by bringing premium design, flagship performance, and cutting-edge AI capabilities to a broader audience,” he added. “The GT 7 Series, positioned as the ‘2025 Flagship Killer,’ exemplifies this approach.”

Xu concluded, “Collaborations with iconic brands like Aston Martin are central to this strategy, allowing realme to craft products that resonate emotionally and culturally with younger, design-conscious consumers. The goal is not just to compete in the premium segment but to redefine it by making luxury more accessible, aspirational, and youth-driven.”