A senior Microsoft employee has raised concerns about the safety of one of the company's generative AI tools and has urged the US government to investigate. Shane Jones, a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft, has submitted a letter to the US Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft's board of directors regarding Copilot Designer, a text-to-image generator launched by the tech giant in March 2023.

In his letter, Jones expressed alarm over the capacity of Copilot Designer to produce potentially inappropriate images, including those depicting sex, violence, underage drinking, and drug use, as well as instances of political bias and conspiracy theories. He highlighted the importance of educating the public, particularly parents and teachers, about the risks associated with using such technology, especially in educational settings.

Jones revealed that despite his repeated efforts to address the issue internally at Microsoft over the past three months, the company declined to remove Copilot Designer from public use or implement adequate safeguards. He suggested adding disclosures to the product and changing its rating on the Android app store, but these recommendations were not acted upon.

Microsoft responded to the concerns raised by Jones, stating that the company is committed to addressing any employee concerns in line with its policies and appreciates efforts to enhance the safety of its technology.

This is not the first time Jones has spoken out about AI safety concerns. Months prior to writing the letter to the FTC, he publicly urged OpenAI to remove DALL-E, the model powering Copilot Designer, from public use. Despite facing pressure to retract his statements from Microsoft's legal team, Jones continued to voice his concerns, even reaching out to US senators about AI safety risks.

The incident comes amidst growing scrutiny of AI technologies in the tech industry. Google recently paused access to its image generation feature on Gemini, its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, following complaints about historically inaccurate images involving race. Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind, Google's AI division, assured that the feature would be reinstated after addressing the concerns.