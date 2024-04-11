Creative AI tech goes mobile with Google and OnePlus/OPPO partnership; see details

Smartphone manufacturers OPPO and OnePlus have joined forces with tech giant Google to introduce the Gemini 1.0 Ultra, the most powerful AI model, to smartphones. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the mobile experience by integrating Google's cutting-edge AI technology directly into devices, heralding a new era of innovation in the industry. Announced today at Google Cloud Next '24 and slated for release later this year, the Gemini Ultra promises to redefine user interaction with smartphones.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, revealed that over ten million users already have access to Generative AI models, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of AI technology. Zhang highlighted four key pillars that she believes are essential for mobile AI: efficient resource utilisation, self-learning capabilities, real-world perception, and fostering user creativity.

Furthermore, OPPO and OnePlus affirmed their commitment to creating the optimal environment for AI to thrive, leveraging their expertise in hardware, operating systems, and ecosystems. Collaborations with industry pioneers aim to deliver groundbreaking AI experiences, such as the AI Eraser feature powered by the AndesGPT LLM, which is set to redefine mobile image editing.

AI Eraser can help users to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from images directly from their photo galleries, enhancing the editing experience. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the feature automatically generates replacement backgrounds, ensuring flawless, picture-perfect results. Initial feedback from beta testers has been overwhelmingly positive, with users embracing AI Eraser's capabilities. The rollout of AI Eraser will commence this month on devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

In addition to AI Eraser, OPPO and OnePlus are working with Google to integrate various Cloud AI products into their upcoming releases. This integration will enable future OPPO and OnePlus devices to leverage AI for tasks such as summarising news articles, audio, and generating social media content.