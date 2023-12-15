Cybersecurity awareness in Indian education system is important: Experts

As more and more people in India gain access to the internet, the potential pool of victims for cybercriminals expands. The pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards online transactions, communication, and entertainment. This increased dependence on digital platforms makes individuals more vulnerable to cyberattacks targeting personal data, financial information, and online accounts.

When Business Today TV Managing Editor, Siddharth Zarabi asked Sanjay Katkar, co-founder, Quick Heal Technologies at the IIM-Nagpur hosted Zero Mile Samvad about how Indian administration can reduce such cases to happen in the country, he raised concerns about dependence on foreign cybersecurity solutions. While leveraging global expertise is valuable, fostering indigenous cybersecurity development can provide greater control and self-reliance in protecting national infrastructure and data, he suggested.

He further emphasised on the link between increased digitisation and cybercrime vulnerability. As more aspects of life move online, the attack surface for criminals expands. Investing in robust cybersecurity infrastructure and protocols alongside digitisation is essential.

He also said that integrating cybersecurity awareness into school and college curriculums can equip future generations with the knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world safely. This proactive approach can significantly reduce cybercrime risks in the long run.

“Most of the technology that we are using is not indigenous and comes from foreign countries. The key reason behind the surge of cybercrimes is that everything has been digitised. We as a company are doing everything in our capacity to provide cyber education in schools and colleges to spread awareness among themselves. This has to get embedded in the education system as well. It needs multi-facet support,” Katkar added.

IPS Ashok Kumar has expressed concerns about the inadequacies in the Information Technology Act, stating that it is insufficient to combat cybercrime effectively. Kumar emphasized the need for stronger cybersecurity laws to empower security forces in dealing with the evolving landscape of digital offenses.

One of the key issues raised by Kumar is the weakness in recovering money debited from victims' accounts without a proper FIR (First Information Report). He highlighted that quick restitution could be facilitated through simple verification if proper legal procedures were in place.

Moreover, Kumar underscored the critical role of the banking industry in addressing cybercrime. He pointed out that all stolen funds are often funneled into fake bank accounts, emphasizing the need for increased accountability within the banking sector.

A notable challenge mentioned by Kumar is the lack of technical expertise among police officers, making it difficult for them to investigate cybercrime cases effectively.

IPS Ashok Kumar said, "I believe the IT act created to challenge cybercrime is weak. We need to strengthen our laws for cybersecurity otherwise the hands of the security forces are very weak. The money that is debited from the victim’s account is not being recovered by us unless there is a proper FIR that is done. On a simple verification, money could have been given back. This is what is lacking."

