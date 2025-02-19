DailyObjects partners with Zepto to offer rapid delivery of tech accessories

DailyObjects, a direct-to-consumer tech and lifestyle brand, has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to deliver essential tech accessories within minutes. Under this collaboration, products like wireless power banks, charging docks, fast chargers, cables, phone cases, and tech organisers will now be available on Zepto’s platform, offering greater accessibility and convenience to consumers.

The partnership is expected to significantly expand DailyObjects’ retail footprint. Commenting on the collaboration, Saurav Adlakha, Co-founder and COO of DailyObjects, stated that quick commerce has transformed shopping habits by offering near-instant delivery. "We are excited about this partnership as this will help us tap a larger customer base and make our products more accessible for the users," he said.

Zepto’s Chief Brand & Culture Officer, Chandan Mendiratta, further highlighted how the partnership fits into Zepto’s mission of providing speed and convenience. "Tech accessories are daily essentials, and now, users won’t have to wait for a charger, power bank, or cable when they need it most," said Mendiratta.

This collaboration comes as quick commerce platforms in India increasingly expand their offerings beyond groceries and daily essentials. India's quick-commerce industry was estimated to cross $6 billion in annual sales in 2024 from $100 million in 2020, according to Datum Intelligence.

Zepto's competitors such as Zomato-owned Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart also sell gadgets and tech accessories, including smartphones, printers, laptops and more, reflecting a broader shift in the market. The demand for fast delivery of tech products is growing in the country.