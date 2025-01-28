Data Privacy Day: A look at how Apple and Google protect your personal information

Today is 28 January, Data Privacy Day - a global reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information online. In celebration of this day, Apple and Google have some built-in privacy features that put users firmly in control of their data across all devices. From limiting which contacts an app can access to warning users when the mic or camera is in use, these tools help ensure personal data remains personal.

Apple Privacy Features

1. Lock or Hide an App

Users can lock an app to prevent anyone who borrows their device from seeing its contents, or hide an app altogether so it doesn’t appear in plain sight. This adds a layer of protection if someone else is using or simply viewing the screen.

2. Share Only Specific Contacts

With new Contacts permission improvements in iOS 18, users can choose which contacts to share with an app, instead of granting access to their entire address book.

3. Safari Private Browsing Windows Lock By Default

Browsing in Safari’s Private mode means pages, search history, and AutoFill data remain hidden. Now, Private Browsing windows lock automatically, requiring Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to unlock.

4. Link Tracking Protection

When users share links via Messages or Mail, extra data is often attached to track them. Apple’s Link Tracking Protection removes these trackers, including when browsing in Safari Private Browsing.

5. Safety Check

For individuals concerned about personal safety, Safety Check offers a fast way to stop sharing information or review what they share with specific people or apps. It can also limit Messages and FaceTime access to a single iPhone, change passcodes, and more.

6. App Privacy Report

Users can see exactly how often apps use data like location, microphone, and camera. App Privacy Report sheds light on whether an app is using permissions more than expected.

7. Hide My Email

Part of an iCloud+ subscription, Hide My Email creates random, unique email addresses to use when signing up for services or sending messages. That way, users can keep their real email private.

8. Approximate Location

Instead of sharing a precise address, Approximate Location lets users show only a rough area of about 10 square miles. This is handy for apps that need to pinpoint nearby services but don’t really need exact GPS details.

9. Recording Indicators

When a user’s microphone or camera is active, iPhone displays an orange or green dot respectively. This clear signal ensures users always know when audio or video is being recorded.

10. iCloud Private Relay

Another iCloud+ feature, iCloud Private Relay helps prevent anyone — including Apple — from seeing a user’s identity and the websites they visit in Safari.

Key Android 15 Privacy Features

1. Private Space

A dedicated space within the device where users can store sensitive apps and data, accessible only with a separate authentication method.

2. Theft Detection Lock

Uses AI to automatically lock the device if it senses it has been stolen, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information.

3. Enhanced Privacy Settings

More granular control over app permissions and data sharing, providing users with greater transparency about how their data is being used.

4. Privacy Sandbox on Android

Integration of the latest Privacy Sandbox features to improve user privacy while still enabling targeted advertising.

5. Health Connect

Secure platform for managing health data collected from various wearable devices with enhanced privacy controls.