'Death of art': Coca-Cola faces backlash over AI-generated Christmas ad

Coca-Cola’s attempt to blend holiday cheer with cutting-edge technology has sparked online outrage after releasing an AI-generated Christmas commercial. While the 15-second spot reimagines the iconic 1995 “Holidays Are Coming” campaign with a convoy of festive Coca-Cola trucks delivering soda to a snow-clad town, many viewers are far from impressed.

The commercial, created using Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic AI” software, features entirely AI-generated visuals, including the characters and festive scenery. The global beverage giant says the ad bridges its traditional brand heritage with future-forward technology.

However, the ad, which aired this week, has drawn sharp criticism. Social media users slammed it as “creepy,” “dystopian,” and “soulless,” questioning the lack of human artistry in a campaign that has historically evoked strong emotional responses.

“The world is so over if the Christmas Coca-Cola advert is made with AI,” one viewer lamented on X (formerly Twitter). Another YouTube commenter described it as “sad to see this was made with AI.”

One viral post on X declared, “Just saw an AI-generated Coca-Cola commercial on TV… genuinely, how are we letting this happen?”

Despite corporate enthusiasm, many viewers feel the commercial lacks the emotional resonance of its human-produced predecessors. Critics argue that AI’s efficiency comes at the expense of authenticity and creativity, leaving consumers questioning if technology has stripped away the festive magic.

While Coca-Cola defends its decision as a step into the future, this holiday season, it seems not everyone is ready to toast to AI-powered cheer.