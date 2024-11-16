scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Death of art': Coca-Cola faces backlash over AI-generated Christmas ad

Feedback

'Death of art': Coca-Cola faces backlash over AI-generated Christmas ad

Coca-Cola’s holiday nostalgia takes a futuristic turn, but not everyone is raising a toast to the change.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Coca-Cola Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola’s attempt to blend holiday cheer with cutting-edge technology has sparked online outrage after releasing an AI-generated Christmas commercial. While the 15-second spot reimagines the iconic 1995 “Holidays Are Coming” campaign with a convoy of festive Coca-Cola trucks delivering soda to a snow-clad town, many viewers are far from impressed.

The commercial, created using Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic AI” software, features entirely AI-generated visuals, including the characters and festive scenery. The global beverage giant says the ad bridges its traditional brand heritage with future-forward technology.

However, the ad, which aired this week, has drawn sharp criticism. Social media users slammed it as “creepy,” “dystopian,” and “soulless,” questioning the lack of human artistry in a campaign that has historically evoked strong emotional responses.

“The world is so over if the Christmas Coca-Cola advert is made with AI,” one viewer lamented on X (formerly Twitter). Another YouTube commenter described it as “sad to see this was made with AI.”

One viral post on X declared, “Just saw an AI-generated Coca-Cola commercial on TV… genuinely, how are we letting this happen?”

Despite corporate enthusiasm, many viewers feel the commercial lacks the emotional resonance of its human-produced predecessors. Critics argue that AI’s efficiency comes at the expense of authenticity and creativity, leaving consumers questioning if technology has stripped away the festive magic.

While Coca-Cola defends its decision as a step into the future, this holiday season, it seems not everyone is ready to toast to AI-powered cheer.

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 16, 2024, 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement