WhatsApp rolls out ‘View Once’ feature for photos, videos on desktop apps; check how to use it

WhatsApp is rolling out the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos on all desktop apps, reported WABetaInfo. With this privacy feature, a user can send an image or video to someone on WhatsApp that can only be viewed once. The recipient of this type of message cannot download or take a screenshot of this video/image. Additionally, content sent in ‘View Once’ format cannot be forwarded to anyone.

The feature allows users to share sensitive or temporary content on the app. According to WhatsApp, “If you don't open a photo or video within 14 days of receiving it, the media will expire.”

Notably, this feature was removed from WhatsApp Web and desktop app last year for privacy reasons.

In addition to Windows, this feature is also available on macOS and linked devices using WhatsApp beta for iPad. Currently, if someone sends you a media file in view once format, you are advised to use your smartphone to see it.

The report reveals that this feature has now started rolling out for all users in the latest app update. If you haven’t received it yet, you will see it within the coming weeks.

How to send photos/videos in ‘View Once’ format on WhatsApp

Here are a few quick steps you can follow to share an image or video in ‘view once’ format.

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to send the media file to Tap on the camera icon or plus sign at the bottom to upload a photo or video Choose the preferred file from gallery or click a picture or video Now edit it and add a caption if you want Now tap on the icon that has “1” written on it and is placed inside a dotted circle Now, just press send and you are good to go

