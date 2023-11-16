Deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media after Rashmika Mandanna video controversy

A video claiming to show Bollywood actress Kajol changing into an outfit has been identified as a deepfake. The video, which has been circulating on major social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, is not of the actress but of a social media influencer. The new video comes amidst growing concerns around deepfake after a video of another popular actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral.

According to the fact-checking platform BOOM, the original video was of a social media influencer, and Kajol’s face had been morphed into the video. In the morphed deepfake video, for a brief moment, the original woman’s face is visible. The report claims that the original video was uploaded on TikTok on June 5 as part of the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend. The report does not reveal the original creator of the video.

Deepfakes, which include fabricated images, videos, and audio, are increasingly being used to create pornography and spread misinformation. This poses a significant challenge to civil society. Following the outcry over a deepfake of Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, the Indian government issued an advisory to major social media platforms, urging them to take prompt action against deepfakes and remove content that spreads misinformation. Social media platforms have been asked to remove such content within 36 hours of the filing of the complaint. However, the current rules and regulations around AI and deepfakes may not be enough.

Business Today spoke with Jiten Jain, Director at Voyager Infosec, a cybersecurity firm to understand the legal methods that can be used to tackle deepfakes. He suggests that the existing IPC and IT rules are just stopgap arrangements and are not sufficient to deal with the problem of deepfakes. He said, “We need a complete comprehensive overhaul of IT law, where there are clearly stated rules about who can use this technology, for what purpose it can be used, should it be licensed, what is the responsibility of the person generating a video and the person who’s getting a video generated, and what is the responsibility of the platform to take it down. Who’s responsible to flag it? Existing rules are not sufficient. We need a comprehensive AI Regulation Law.,” Jain says.

Vinod K Singh, the tech advisor and CTO of a London software company called Concirrus, advises people to be alert, check information from different places, and be careful on the internet to avoid being tricked. He believes that governments should make strict laws and use technology to fight against deepfakes. He claims that tech companies should invest in better ways to stop their platforms and services from being misused. “Deepfake technology is a double-edged sword. It can be used for good or evil. It is up to us to decide how we want to use it and how we want to regulate it. We need to act fast, before it is too late,” says Singh.

