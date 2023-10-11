Delhi High Court announces live streaming of court proceedings from October 11

The Delhi High Court has announced its plans to commence live streaming of court proceedings led by the Chief Justice, starting on October 11, 2023, with the aim of enhancing access to justice. According to an official communication from the high court, the live streaming feed will be accessible on the court's official website. Initially, live streaming will be implemented on a case-by-case basis.

"In the pursuit of improved access to justice, the Delhi High Court will initiate live streaming of court proceedings on October 11, 2023, at 10:30 am in Court No. 1, which includes Hon'ble Mr. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice, and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sanjeev Narula, in a designated case," the communication stated.

It further mentioned, "For the time being, live streaming of court proceedings will be conducted as per the directions of the Hon'ble Court, on a case-to-case basis."

Court No. 1 of the high court is typically responsible for handling public interest litigations.

The communication also revealed that live streaming of court proceedings will soon extend to Court No. 39, where another division bench conducts its proceedings.

It is clarified in the communication that the live-streamed content is intended for informational purposes only and will not constitute the official court record.

The communication stressed that only authorised individuals or entities may record, share, or disseminate the content, explicitly excluding print and electronic media, as well as social media platforms, unless authorised to do so.

In January, the high court issued regulations governing the live streaming and recording of proceedings.

The 'Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings Rules of the High Court of Delhi, 2022,' approved by the lieutenant governor of Delhi, came into effect on January 13 when published in the Gazette.

As per these rules, live streaming encompasses various methods, including live television broadcasts, webcasts, audio-video transmissions via electronic means, or other arrangements enabling viewers to access proceedings, as allowed under these rules.

The rules will be applicable to the Delhi High Court and the courts and tribunals under its supervisory jurisdiction. The rules define recording as the storage of audio and video data of proceedings in electronic format, whether they are live-streamed or not. The rules outline that all court proceedings will be live-streamed, except for cases related to matrimonial matters, child adoption and custody, sexual offences and gender-based violence against women, and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

