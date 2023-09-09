Delhi Police falls victim to cyberattack for the second time in two days during G20 Summit 2023

Update: The Delhi Police website was functional again after an outage of at least 30 minutes or longer.

The Delhi Police website is down for the second consecutive day. Loading the website will give you the error, "The service is unavailable." The website was down for 10 minutes on Friday. According to threat intelligence platform Falcon Feeds io, the cyberattack can be sourced from Insane PK which is a notorious group of hackers from Pakistan.

On Friday, both Delhi Police and Mumbai police faced an outage around the same time. According to Falcon Feeds io, "Team Insane PK is a religious hacktivist group that has been highly active in attacking the Indian cyberspace since February 2, 2023. This group is primarily engaged in DDoS attacks and defacement attacks."

Falcon Feeds io further explained, "This particular group has primarily been engaged in a relentless campaign of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, a technique used to overwhelm online systems and websites by flooding them with an enormous volume of traffic. The result is a temporary or even prolonged disruption of services, causing significant inconvenience and chaos for the targeted entities."

A DDoS attack, short for "Distributed Denial-of-Service attack," constitutes a cybercriminal act where the assailant inundates a server with a high volume of internet traffic. This deliberate action aims to disrupt access to connected online services and websites for legitimate users.