Delhi to Jaipur to be covered in just two hours with cheaper tickets: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed plans for an electric bus service on the Delhi-Mumbai Express National Highway, promising a swift two-hour journey from Delhi to Jaipur. The fare for this service will be 30 per cent cheaper than a diesel bus, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly travel option.

The announcement was made during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 17 road projects in Udaipur. These projects, worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, aim to accelerate the development of Mewar.

Gadkari stated, “We are constructing a 67-kilometer four-lane expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur for Rs 1,370 crore. This work will be completed by November 2024. I assure you that the journey from Delhi to Jaipur will be within two hours.”

The Delhi-Mumbai express highway, the first in Asia and the second in the world to have an animal overpass, is a testament to India’s commitment to world-class infrastructure. “I am very happy that we are making the roads of Rajasthan at par with the roads of the world,” Gadkari said.

He further assured that by the end of 2024, the national highways of Rajasthan will match the standards of American highways. In addition to the Delhi Mumbai Express Highway, the Centre is investing Rs 60,000 crores in express highways in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, present at the occasion, highlighted the importance of Udaipur from a tourism perspective, often referred to as the ‘Kashmir of Rajasthan’. He praised the work done in Rajasthan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, stating it has expanded the tourism sector.

Sharma also mentioned the state government’s announcement of the Maharana Pratap Corridor in the state budget, promising that the ‘double-engine government’ will work swiftly to complete the project. He assured that the state government will live up to the trust of the people and, together with the Centre, will fulfill the dreams of the people.

Also read: India to be no.1 automobile manufacturing hub, third largest economy by 2029: Nitin Gadkari

Also read: 'Those who do bad work never punished': Nitin Gadkari on Indian politics