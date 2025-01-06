‘Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious plans for India’: PM Narendra Modi meets CEO Satya Nadella

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness at Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India following his meeting with the company’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “It was indeed a delight to meet you, Satya Nadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting.”

After the meeting, Nadella thanked Modi for his leadership and said, “Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift.”

Earlier, Nadella had highlighted the pivotal role of India’s developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions that solve challenges for the nation and can be deployed around the world.

India is the fastest-growing market on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned software collaboration and innovation platform, with 13.2 million developers using the platform. It is expected to overtake the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027. India also has the second-highest number of generative AI projects on GitHub after the United States.

“This next generation of AI is changing how and what developers build everywhere, including in India,” said Nadella. “It’s fantastic to see how India’s developer community is applying our technology and tools to build the future for India and the world.”

Microsoft has long had a presence in Hyderabad, one of the earliest technology companies to establish operations in the city. Over the years, the company has grown its workforce to 10,000 employees and made significant investments, including a data centre capacity of 600 MW in the state.