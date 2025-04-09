Dell launches India’s broadest AI PC lineup, bets on multi-silicon strategy to power growth

Dell Technologies has launched what it claims is India’s most extensive lineup of artificial intelligence-powered PCs, aiming to capture a larger share of the fast-growing AI hardware market. The new portfolio includes business laptops under the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max series, as well as updated desktops and displays, all powered by chips from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

The company is banking on a multi-silicon approach to address a broad spectrum of use cases—from enterprise productivity to software development and AI inferencing.

“AI PCs are not just future-ready—they’re the present need for businesses and professionals,” said Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “With this portfolio, we’re enabling our customers to use AI more efficiently and securely, right from their devices.”

The new range includes Intel Core Ultra-powered laptops, AMD Ryzen-based devices, and Snapdragon Copilot+ PCs. All models feature integrated neural processing units (NPUs) to handle AI tasks locally, such as image editing, natural language processing, and predictive workloads.

The company is positioning the Dell Pro Max models for more performance-heavy tasks like training smaller AI models and running developer environments, while the slimmer Dell Pro and Pro Plus devices are aimed at business users.

Dell also announced a new toolkit for developers, called Dell Pro AI Studio, designed to simplify the deployment and testing of AI applications directly on PCs. It claims this will cut deployment times by up to 75%.

The launch includes upgrades across Dell’s commercial portfolio, with the company emphasising endpoint security and IT management capabilities. Its new AI PCs will come with features such as secure BIOS, enhanced supply chain verification, and remote fleet management.

On the hardware side, the company has also updated its UltraSharp monitors with 4K resolution and Thunderbolt hub support, targeting design and media professionals. The desktops—available in micro, slim, and tower formats—are built for office use with options for modular upgrades.

Sustainability is another focus, with some models featuring recycled materials in their chassis and battery designs that use significantly less cobalt.

Pricing Highlights (All prices inclusive of taxes):

• Dell Pro 14 Plus (Intel): ₹1,73,441

• Dell Pro 13 Premium (Intel): ₹1,92,777

• Dell Slim Desktop: ₹53,206

• UltraSharp 27” 4K Monitor: ₹65,179

• Pro AIO Desktop: ₹75,036

Dell’s AI PCs will be available through its channel partners and online store, with the company also offering PC-as-a-Service options for businesses.