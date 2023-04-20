scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Dell PowerEdge Servers expands portfolio to offer advanced performance and energy efficiency

Feedback

Dell PowerEdge Servers expands portfolio to offer advanced performance and energy efficiency

Dell APEX portfolio will offer a modern compute-as-a-service experience, helping companies improve IT operations while making the most of their resources.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Dell Technologies aims to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centres, large-scale public clouds and edge locations. Dell Technologies aims to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centres, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

Dell Technologies has expanded the industry’s top-selling server portfolio with additional next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers. The company aims to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centres, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

The next-gen rack, tower and multi-node PowerEdge servers, with 4thGen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, include Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design to improve energy and cost efficiency.

As per a statement by Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, “Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. The next-generation Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate its digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and zero-trust adoption. The expanded portfolio will ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments.”

As per the company, the new Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of demanding workloads from artificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases.  Dell Smart Flow design and Dell Power Manager software advancements deliver greater energy efficiency. Additionally, Dell Secured Component Verification helps secure the supply chain with cryptographic verification.

Dell APEX portfolio will offer a modern compute as-a-Service experience, helping companies improve IT operations while making the most of their resources.

“We have consistently deployed innovations in power management, thermals and processor upgrades that have increased the energy efficiency of the PowerEdge portfolio while dramatically reducing their energy intensity,” Gupta added.

As for availability, Dell PowerEdge R760, Dell PowerEdge HS5620, and HS5610 are already available globally. Additional next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers will be available globally throughout the first half of 2023. Dell APEX compute services will go on sale in the second half of 2023.

Also Read

Elon Musk confident Tesla will launch full self-driving technology this year

Twitter to remove legacy blue ticks starting today, as Elon Musk's '4/20' deadline arrives

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 20, 2023, 9:46 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement