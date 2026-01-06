Dell revives XPS lineup at CES 2026 with lighter, faster XPS 14 and XPS 16

Dell has officially reintroduced its flagship XPS brand at CES 2026, unveiling the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops alongside a preview of what lies ahead for the broader XPS portfolio. The message from Dell is unambiguous. XPS is not going anywhere, and 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for its most recognisable premium laptops.

The refreshed XPS 14 and XPS 16 have been redesigned from the ground up, combining slimmer profiles, improved performance, longer battery life, and refined interfaces. Dell positions the new models as highly portable productivity machines built for creators, professionals, and power users who want performance without bulk.

Dell says the new XPS models are designed to feel like an extension of the user. Both laptops feature a unibody construction made from CNC-machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass, with structural side walls integrated into the base for added rigidity and durability.

For the first time, the XPS logo now appears on the front lid, a long-standing request from users and reviewers. Dell has also reverted to a traditional function key row, reworked key travel for better typing accuracy, and added subtle etching around the seamless glass touchpad to improve usability without visual clutter.

Sustainability plays a bigger role in this generation. The laptops feature modular USB-C ports and easy-to-remove keyboards to simplify repairs. Dell has also incorporated recycled materials across the chassis and battery components, while meeting the latest EPEAT 2.0 standards.

Under the hood, the XPS 14 and XPS 16 run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics featuring 12 Xe cores. Dell claims up to 57 percent faster AI performance on the XPS 14 and up to 78 percent on the XPS 16, alongside more than 50 percent faster graphics compared to the previous generation.

To support this, Dell has redesigned the thermal system with its thinnest and largest fans to date, improving airflow while keeping noise and heat under control. The thermal changes also contribute to improved battery life, which Dell says is among the best in the industry for this category.

Portability is a major highlight. At just 14.6mm thick, the XPS 14 weighs around three pounds, making it more than half a pound lighter than its predecessor. The XPS 16 comes in at 3.6 pounds, nearly a full pound lighter than the earlier model. Dell also notes that the XPS 14 now has a smaller footprint than the MacBook Air 13 while offering more screen space.

Both laptops are available with either OLED or 2K LCD InfinityEdge displays. Dell is bringing its tandem OLED technology, first introduced in 2024, to the XPS 14 and XPS 16. The panels promise higher brightness, better efficiency, longer lifespan, and more stable colour reproduction.

Users prioritising battery life can opt for the 2K LCD panels, which Dell says can deliver up to 27 hours of use, or over 40 hours of local video playback in select configurations. Smart power management, including variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, plays a key role in extending battery endurance.

Dell also confirmed that the XPS lineup will expand later this year with new models across different price points and form factors. The first of these will be a new XPS 13, expected to be Dell’s thinnest and lightest XPS laptop yet, at under 13mm thick. It is also set to be the most accessible entry point into the XPS range.

The XPS 14 and XPS 16 will be available in limited configurations in the US and Canada starting January 6. The XPS 14 starts at $1,649.99, while the XPS 16 starts at $1,849.99. Additional configurations, including a new entry-level option, are expected in February. Both models will initially launch in Graphite, with a Shimmer colour option arriving later in the year. An Ubuntu 24.04 version of the XPS 14 is also planned.