Dell uniquely positioned to win the $295 billion AI market boom, says VP Vivek Mohindra at Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies is firmly backing on-premise AI deployments, asserting that bringing AI to data, rather than vice versa, offers significant cost efficiencies, enhanced security, and regulatory control. This strategy comes as Vivek Mohindra, SVP, Corporate Strategy at Dell, revealed the AI addressable market is projected to reach a staggering $295 billion by 2027, a dramatic increase from $124 billion just 18 months ago.

Speaking recently to media at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, Mohindra outlined Dell's five core beliefs underpinning their AI strategy:

Data is paramount: AI's effectiveness hinges on the quality and accessibility of data. Bring AI to data: With 83% of data residing outside the public cloud and 50% generated at the edge annually, processing AI where the data lives is crucial. This approach, Mohindra noted, can lead to over 60% better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for inferencing workloads on-premise, alongside improved security and regulatory compliance. No one-size-fits-all: The AI landscape will feature a diverse range of models, including large language models (LLMs), small language models, general-purpose models, and purpose-built models. Open ecosystem: An open architecture is vital to effectively bring AI to data, as different layers of the technology stack evolve at varying paces. Broad ecosystem of players: No single entity can provide all the necessary components for AI, necessitating collaboration across a wide array of partners.

AI's Impact on Employment and India's Role

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will fundamentally reshape the global workforce, leading to the evolution of existing roles, the creation of entirely new ones, and the disappearance of others. This was a key message from Mohindra, who emphasised the critical need for governments to invest in AI infrastructure and skilling programmes to prepare populations for this inevitable shift.

Mohindra drew historical parallels, noting that just as the introduction of spreadsheets led to the disappearance of manual "calculators" but gave rise to the entire field of financial planning, AI will drive similar transformations. "60% of the roles that exist today did not exist in 1940," he stated, adding that "85% of the new roles that have been created since 1960, have been created on the back of technology change and technology evolution." This historical trend, he believes, will hold true for AI.

He highlighted that with the emergence of "agentic technologies," the level of formal training traditionally required for highly productive roles, such as software coding, could be significantly reduced. This opens up immense opportunities, particularly for countries with large youth populations like India.

Mohindra underscored a conversation he had with Minister Jayant Chaudhary, India's Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, where he stressed that governments have a crucial role in:

Investing in AI infrastructure: Making the necessary technological foundations available to the population.

Investing in skilling: Ensuring widespread access to training and education for AI-related skills.

Innovating and evolving regulations: Providing a supportive framework for AI adoption and development.

Dell, with its significant and long-standing presence in India, is optimistic about the quality of AI talent available in the country. Mohindra re-emphasised India's talent pool and its importance for Dell. He acknowledged that while the pace of AI evolution is rapid, the current efforts in India to provide the right tools and talent are commendable. However, he urged continued investment in AI infrastructure and skilling to maintain this momentum and ensure India's leadership in the fast-moving AI landscape.

Ultimately, Dell's perspective suggests that while AI will undoubtedly disrupt existing job structures, it also presents a powerful opportunity for human progress, provided that strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and an adaptable regulatory environment are made by governments globally.