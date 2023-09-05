Did your online date ditch you? Bumble's new guidelines to curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups

The popular women-first dating app Bumble on Monday unveiled its revised Community Guidelines aimed at deterring negative conduct, addressing no-show incidents during real-life meetups, and combatting spam accounts.

The company has refined its 'Bullying and Abusive Conduct' policies to explicitly forbid actions such as doxxing and the malicious sharing of personal identifying information. It has also introduced rules discouraging no-show behaviour, preventing individuals from failing to attend in-person meet-ups despite clear prior agreements between both parties. Notably, Bumble has taken a unique step by implementing a policy against victim blaming and shaming.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble, emphasised the company's commitment to transparency, equity, intersectionality, and trauma-informed approaches as fundamental principles guiding the development of platform policies. She stated that the updated Community Guidelines reflect these principles and reaffirm Bumble's dedication to fostering a secure and inclusive environment for all its members.

The new guidelines prioritise member safety by offering a comprehensive definition of sexual assault, encompassing any unwanted sexual physical contact or attempted contact. Bumble is also clamping down on the presence of adult content within its apps, instituting a 'blanket ban' on the promotion, sale, advertisement, or purchase of adult sexual content in user profiles.

Bumble has made it explicit that any behaviour conflicting with these newly revised policies could result in individuals losing access to Bumble's platforms.

