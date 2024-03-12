‘Didn't get enough sleep, had no hobbies’: Meta CTO on working at Facebook in its early days

When "The Social Network" hit screens in 2010, it ignited a spark of entrepreneurial ambition in many, painting a picture of the exhilarating journey of startup creation. Yet, a recent interview with Meta's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, has peeled back the Hollywood glamour, exposing the harsh realities behind the scenes.

In a candid discussion on Lenny's Podcast, Bosworth reminisced about his early days at Facebook, where he toiled alongside Zuckerberg and the pioneering team. Far from the glossy portrayal seen in movies, Bosworth revealed the gritty truth of their shared sacrifices and relentless dedication.

Describing the intense camaraderie among early Facebook employees, Bosworth disclosed how they lived and breathed the company, often forgoing leisure activities and personal time. He shed light on the gruelling work hours, with 120-hour weeks and minimal sleep becoming the norm.

Bosworth's reflections extended to the toll on his well-being, admitting to unhealthy habits and the pressures of constant vigilance against cyber threats. He spoke of the absence of traditional support systems, where solutions were self-derived rather than provided by specialist departments.

While Bosworth's journey culminated in success as a tech titan, he cautioned against the romanticised notions of startup culture. Behind the glitz and glam, he warned of the profound sacrifices and uncertainties that define the path to entrepreneurial triumph.