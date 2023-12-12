Discussions on AI kick off on Day 1 of GPAI summit in Delhi

The GPAI Summit has representatives from 28 member countries and the European Union

Day 1 witnessed panel discussions around applications of AI in priority sectors, responsible AI working groups, and 'AI and Global Health: Role of AI In Advancing Healthcare.

MeitY organised the research symposium under the theme Advancing Responsible AI in Public-Sector Applications.

As an incoming support chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India is hosting the annual GPAI Summit from December 12 to 14, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. With the aim of forging a platform for discussions on shaping the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), the GPAI Summit has representatives from 28 member countries and the European Union.

The morning sessions on day one of the event were focused on healthcare, priority sectors, and responsible AI, with over 25 speakers hailing from diverse countries and fields across multiple parallel sessions.

The session ‘Applications of AI in Priority Sectors' focused on the challenges and opportunities in the adoption of AI by industries to enhance competitiveness, explore the market potential of AI, and promote its uptake across sectors. The discussion emphasised that protein identification and quantification from mass spectrometry data, combined with other omics data, is the solution for creating artificial proteins. The success of AI-powered Farm Assessment (Khet Score) and Monitoring (Khet Score Now), an AI-led historical farm assessment with live monitoring for early risk identification that outperformed traditional lending bank scores, was discussed.

The second parallel session on the ‘Responsible AI Working Group’ was centred on deliberations about scaling responsible AI solutions in 2023 and the challenges associated with building AI solutions responsibly. Discussions encompassed the COMPREHENSIV: At Home Universal Primary Health Care' project, which focuses on Global Health, and the Sandbox for Responsible AI Public Procurement. The necessity of reliable methods for detecting AI-generated text was a key topic, with one speaker emphasising, "We need more AI to keep AI safe." It was also emphasised that companies producing AI generators must demonstrate reliable detection tools for the content they generate. The panel concluded that creating systematic gender inclusion in the AI ecosystem, establishing repositories of public algorithms, developing a digital ecosystem that empowers communities, and recognising social media platforms as key vehicles for AI influence on people are essential steps.

The third session on 'AI and Global Health: Role of AI in Advancing Healthcare, deliberated on the role of AI in advancing healthcare. Impactful initiatives like eSanjeevani and Ayusham Digital Bharat Mission on public health were also discussed. The panel also touched upon the policy regarding healthcare, emphasising that it should be centred on lower and middle-income countries to bridge the gaps between developed and developing countries.

The Research Symposium, facilitated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the theme “Advancing Responsible AI in Public-Sector Applications,” was also organised. This symposium served as a platform for fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange. From an overwhelming pool of submissions spanning more than 36 countries, the final selection of 15 exceptional authors delivered insightful presentations at the GPAI Summit. The symposium's culmination will be marked by the release of the ‘Book of Extended Abstracts,’ encapsulating the collective wisdom shared during this intellectually charged event.

