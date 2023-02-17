Disney+ Hotstar down: India-Australia test match LIVE stream stops abruptly, Twitter reacts

Disney+ Hotstar users are reporting an outage across desktop and web. The timing of the outage is crucial as the India-Australia test match is being streamed live. Users have complained about the issue persisting for more an hour.
The graph of the outage on Downdetector.in has shown a sudden spike. Reports are pouring in from most metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more.
@DisneyPlusHS is not working properly from last one hour.
Users complaining about web , app and video streaming services.#India vs #Australia 2nd test match is going on and lakhs of users were watching match when suddenly #hotstar came with a server error. pic.twitter.com/JpE0ydlewy— VARUN BHASIN (@varunbhasinji) February 17, 2023
Me trying to watch India vs Australia match on Hotstar:— Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) February 17, 2023
.. pic.twitter.com/T9V2oVoTIj
#hotstar— rajat mittal (@rajatmi07067525) February 17, 2023
What rubbish hotstat is crash during India vs Australia match pic.twitter.com/pNPHsDPhI0
What is happening here on match day😟😟😟— SRK 💙 ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@ParodySrk) February 17, 2023
Hotstar, when Australia is batting well against India. #hotstar #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS #Shehzada #ChetanSharma #GameOverImpact pic.twitter.com/k4FzNWjJUx
Indian cricket fans to Disney Hotstar owner right now after watching it down since a hour during ongoing India vs Australia test match at Delhi!#hotstar pic.twitter.com/G5NURGK1G6— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 17, 2023
