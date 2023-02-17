Disney+ Hotstar down: India-Australia test match LIVE stream stops abruptly, Twitter reacts

Disney+ Hotstar users are reporting an outage across desktop and web. The timing of the outage is crucial as the India-Australia test match is being streamed live. Users have complained about the issue persisting for more an hour.

The graph of the outage on Downdetector.in has shown a sudden spike. Reports are pouring in from most metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more.

