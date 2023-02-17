scorecardresearch
Clear all
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Disney+ Hotstar down: India-Australia test match LIVE stream stops abruptly, Twitter reacts

Feedback

Disney+ Hotstar down: India-Australia test match LIVE stream stops abruptly, Twitter reacts

Disney+ Hotstar outage has caused a disruption in the LIVE telecast of the India-Australia test match which is being played in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India-Australia match LIVE stream impacted by Disney+ Hotstar outage (PTI) India-Australia match LIVE stream impacted by Disney+ Hotstar outage (PTI)

Disney+ Hotstar users are reporting an outage across desktop and web. The timing of the outage is crucial as the India-Australia test match is being streamed live. Users have complained about the issue persisting for more an hour. 

The graph of the outage on Downdetector.in has shown a sudden spike. Reports are pouring in from most metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more. 

Published on: Feb 17, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 17, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS