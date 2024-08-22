Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the Premier League in India, has announced a significant upgrade to its sports viewing experience: select matches of the 2024/25 season will now be streamed in 4K resolution. This marks the first time Indian fans can enjoy the Premier League in such high definition, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

The Premier League, which kicked off on August 17th with the Manchester United vs. Fulham clash, will see over 100 matches streamed in 4K on Disney+ Hotstar. This enhanced viewing experience will be available on 4K-enabled living room devices for subscribers with a premium subscription, accessible through the English language audio feed.

"This introduction of 4K streaming is a part of Disney+ Hotstar's ongoing efforts to innovate and elevate the sports viewing experience and offer Indian fans the chance to experience the excitement in a whole new light," the company stated in its press release.

The strategic selection of matches for 4K streaming ensures that fans can witness some of the most captivating and high-stakes encounters in the league in unparalleled clarity and detail. This move underscores Disney+ Hotstar's commitment to delivering a premium viewing experience for its subscribers.

The Premier League, with its intense competition and global following, is a major draw for sports fans in India.

Key Highlights

Disney+ Hotstar to stream select Premier League 2024/25 matches in 4K.

Over 100 matches to be available in 4K resolution.

Feature available for premium subscribers on 4K-enabled living room devices.

English language audio feed only for 4K streaming.