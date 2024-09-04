Donald Trump talks AI on The Lex Fridman Podcast: 'It's changing everything but expertise is lacking'

In a wide-ranging interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, former President Donald Trump shared his views on artificial intelligence (AI), acknowledging its transformative power while expressing concerns about its potential impact on jobs and the need for a cautious approach to its development.

Trump recognised the profound changes AI is bringing to various industries, stating, "The whole plane of platform is changing a lot. It's changed a lot in the last two, three years." He cited his experience participating in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk as an example of AI's reach and influence, noting the unprecedented audience size. "I did Spaces with Elon and they got numbers like nobody's ever heard before," Trump said. "So you know, you wouldn't do that on like radio. No matter how good a show, you wouldn't do those numbers on radio. You wouldn't do them on television."

Concerns About Job Displacement

While acknowledging AI's potential, Trump expressed concerns about its potential impact on employment. He suggested that AI could lead to widespread job displacement, particularly in fields that require repetitive tasks or data analysis.

Cautious Approach to AI Development

Trump advocated for a cautious approach to AI development, emphasizing the need to consider its potential downsides. "You gotta be careful with AI," he cautioned. "You gotta be really careful because it's very, very powerful." He suggested that AI regulation might be necessary to ensure that the technology is developed and deployed responsibly.

Lack of AI Expertise

Trump also highlighted the need for greater expertise in AI, particularly in the business world. He shared an anecdote about a successful businessman who wanted to enter politics but struggled with stage fright. "I have somebody who wants to go into politics so bad," Trump said, "but he's got a little problem, he's got stage fright. Now he's a total killer, but if he gets up into a stage in front of people, he doesn't do well, to put it mildly actually. I mean, he does badly." Trump suggested that this individual's lack of public speaking skills was akin to the lack of AI expertise in many businesses.