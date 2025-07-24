Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan pushes deregulation, US supremacy and global tech dominance

The White House has unveiled a broad AI policy blueprint under President Donald Trump, aimed at reshaping how the United States builds, governs and exports artificial intelligence. Dubbed the “AI Action Plan,” the 28-page document outlines a path to fast-track innovation, dismantle regulatory barriers, and project American influence in global AI development.

The strategy is anchored around three pillars: accelerating AI innovation, strengthening American infrastructure to support it, and leading international diplomacy in the AI space. The announcement came ahead of a Washington, DC event hosted by the Hill and Valley Forum and the All-In Podcast, where Trump is expected to appear. Executive orders aligned with the plan are anticipated later this week.

While the plan mirrors bipartisan goals of maintaining US leadership in AI, it also reflects the administration’s push to eliminate diversity, equity and climate considerations from federal guidance. It proposes removing any federal contracts for large language model developers unless they guarantee systems are “objective and free from top-down ideological bias” — though no clear metric for such objectivity has been provided.

The document calls for eliminating references to climate change and diversity programmes in risk management frameworks, arguing that these distract from the national AI mission. It also recommends denying funding to states that implement AI-related rules deemed obstructive to federal goals.

In a bid to foster rapid experimentation, the plan promotes a “‘try-first’ culture” for AI development, with a strong emphasis on military applications. It encourages aggressive adoption of AI tools within the Armed Forces and calls for a workforce retraining push to help Americans adapt to an AI-dominated economy.

The document also highlights the need for expanding the US power grid, easing rules around data centre and semiconductor facility construction, and filling gaps in export controls for chip manufacturing.

Although the administration recently eased restrictions on Nvidia’s sales of advanced chips to China, the plan suggests selective controls may still apply. It recommends measures to curb the sale of sensitive technology to foreign adversaries, reinforcing the administration’s national security priorities.

Beyond industry and defence, the plan includes proposals to invest in AI-driven disease research, strengthen biosecurity and introduce legal frameworks to combat misinformation and deepfakes.