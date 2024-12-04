Donald Trump’s DOGE efficiency department, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, sets 2026 expiry date

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to overhaul federal bureaucracy, has set a self-imposed expiration date of July 4, 2026. Co-leaders Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have pledged to meet this deadline as they aim to downsize the federal government in a bold, controversial initiative.

Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential contender, emphasized the need for time-bound goals in government projects. “With DOGE, we’ve set an expiry date of July 4, 2026… And we can think of no better gift to give our country on its 250th birthday than a federal government that is massively downsized,” Ramaswamy stated. He reiterated his vision on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Most government projects should come with a clear expiry date. That’s why we set one for @DOGE.”

Elon Musk, co-leading DOGE, echoed the commitment to ending the department’s mission upon completion. “The final step of @DOGE is to delete itself,” Musk tweeted. Known for his cost-cutting measures at Tesla and SpaceX—and more recently at X, where he laid off half the staff—Musk has already targeted major federal agencies for restructuring or elimination.

The final step of @DOGE is to delete itself https://t.co/ZCj2NvHm1U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2024

His first move under DOGE was questioning the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after it requested $20 billion in operational funds. Last week, Musk tweeted, “Delete CFPB,” calling for the elimination of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

DOGE, playfully named after Musk’s favourite meme, was launched as part of Trump’s broader vision to deliver a leaner government ahead of America’s 250th Independence Day. The department’s goals include slashing $2 trillion in federal expenditures, reducing the number of federal agencies from 428 to 99, and eliminating 1.5 million federal jobs, equivalent to 75% of the civilian workforce.

While Musk and Ramaswamy champion the initiative as necessary for long-term prosperity, critics have warned of potential risks. Experts argue that the proposed cuts could severely impact essential services like food aid, public healthcare, and national defence.

Musk, however, has defended the plan, acknowledging the hardships it may cause. “We can’t continue to fund inefficiency at the expense of the country’s future,” he said. Critics have also pointed to Musk’s controversial leadership at X, where mass layoffs led to operational disruptions and a significant drop in the platform’s value.

Despite the backlash, DOGE is picking up support. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close Trump ally, has been tapped to lead a planned DOGE subcommittee in the House of Representatives, which will focus on streamlining the federal workforce.

DOGE has also begun recruiting staff with “exceptionally high IQs,” who must be willing to work 80-hour weeks without pay. According to job postings, candidates must have an active subscription to X to apply.