Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum and mop launches in India; see features and price

Dreame Technology, a leading innovator in smart home cleaning solutions, has launched its flagship robot vacuum and mop, the Dreame X40 Ultra, in India.

“The Dreame X40 Ultra represents the pinnacle of home cleaning technology," stated Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India. "It goes beyond simple cleaning by learning and adapting to the user's home environment. With its AI-driven mapping, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and industry-leading suction power, the X40 Ultra is designed for those who demand the very best in home care."

Key Features

Side Reach Technology: The side brush extends and lifts to reach corners and edges effectively, preventing cross-contamination between dry and wet cleaning.

MopExtend RoboSwing Technology: The mop extends up to 4cm to clean under low-lying furniture, retracting automatically for seamless transitions.

Powerful Vormax™ Suction: 12,000 Pa suction power effectively removes dirt, debris, and pet hair while maintaining quiet operation.

7-in-1 Auto Base Station: Handles automatic dustbin emptying, hot water mop cleaning, self-cleaning, mop drying, and water and cleaning solution refilling.

Omni Sensitivity & Obstacle Avoidance: Intelligent stain detection, RGB camera, and 3D structured light technology ensure efficient cleaning and obstacle avoidance.

Versatile Carpet Cleaning: The X40 Ultra automatically lifts its mops to avoid carpets or adjusts suction power for deep cleaning.

Pricing and Availability

The Dreame X40 Ultra is available on Amazon and Dreame's official website. The launch price is Rs 1,29,999, but a special Diwali promotional price of Rs 99,999 will be offered.

Amazon Prime members can access the Diwali discount starting September 26th, while the sale will be open to all customers from September 27th to October 30th, 2024. The Dreame X40 Ultra comes with a one-year warranty.