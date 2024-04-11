DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR can now book tickets via WhatsApp; here's how

WhatsApp has unveiled a pioneering QR ticketing service tailored for commuters of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). This innovative initiative aims to revolutionise the transit experience by allowing commuters to effortlessly book and purchase tickets within the familiar confines of a WhatsApp chatbot.

DTC becomes the inaugural state bus network to adopt this cutting-edge solution, marking a significant leap forward in simplifying transportation for riders throughout the region. Available in both English and Hindi, commuters can seamlessly access the service on WhatsApp by simply initiating contact with 'Hi' to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the designated QR code.

At present, the WhatsApp chatbot facilitates the booking of single-journey QR tickets for commuters travelling on DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) routes. For frequent riders traversing the same route, the chatbot streamlines the process with a quick purchase feature, minimising the time spent selecting destinations and starting points within the chatbot interface.

With the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, commuters can purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction using their preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment option directly within the chat window.

Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta in India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Every day, millions of commuters rely on local transport services for their daily commutes. We are thrilled to introduce the DTC chatbot, which aims to redefine the travel experience and offer streamlined and efficient transit solutions for commuters across the Delhi NCR region."

Garg continued, "The introduction of DTC's QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing the customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel."

The user-friendly interface ensures a seamless and interactive experience, empowering commuters to plan their transit journeys on the go.