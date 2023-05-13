Dunzo founder, Kube VC invest in FMCG marketplace start-up Soptle

Soptle, a SaaS-led B2B marketplace for FMCG manufacturers and retailers, has successfully raised $1 million in pre-seed funding from Kube VC and We Founder Circle, along with participation from Iceland Venture Studio (IVS), Nyra Ventures, and founders of Dunzo, Jar, Bijak, and Managing Partner of Rocketship.vc. Existing investors, Kube VC, and Dunzo founder Ankur Agarwal, also participated in this funding round.

The funding will allow Soptle to expand its retailer-network reach and manufacturing partner footprint across India, as well as develop new products and enhance technology.

Soptle was founded in 2021 by Pravas Chandragiri, who at that time was a 19-year-old high school graduate who chose to become an entrepreneur rather than attend college. SOPTLE closed two angel rounds in 2022, and with the latest pre-seed round, the startup has cumulatively raised $1.4 million from Kube VC, We Founder Circle, Iceland Venture Studio, Nyra Ventures, and founders and CXOs of Dunzo, Jar, Bijak, Gati, Google, and All-Cargo Group.

Chandragiri expressed his gratitude for the support and partnership of Soptle's team and investors, saying that the pre-seed round is a validation of the team's hard work and a step towards achieving new milestones. The funding will be used to increase the company's retailer-network reach and manufacturing-partner footprint across India, as well as to develop new products and enhance technology.

"With this innovative, tech-led, manufacturer-centric, and distribution-first model, Soptle has set out on a journey to create a next-generation B2B commerce platform that increases value realization and income for manufacturers. Soptle enables manufacturers better access to market and distribution of their product using Soptle’s tech infrastructure," according to a spokesperson from Kube VC.

