Dyson launches Airsmooth hot air brush with PivotFlex bristles and intelligent heat control

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Designed for all hair types and lengths, the lightweight tool supports straight, wavy, curly and coily hair. The Airsmooth has been introduced in selected markets, while Dyson says its India availability will be announced closer to launch.

What Dyson Airsmooth offers

The Airsmooth combines airflow with a patented dual-bristle system designed to guide hair rather than fight it. Its Anti-snag bristles feature a looped structure that collapses to release strands, helping reduce snagging and breakage while improving scalp comfort during styling.

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Its PivotFlex bristles use an open-base design to diffuse and control high-pressure airflow. They can flex up to 90 degrees, helping hair wrap and release smoothly while creating tension without tangles. Arranged in a teardrop formation, the bristles are designed to stretch curls and coils, smooth lengths and reduce frizz in a single motion.

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The device works alongside intelligent heat control technology, which measures temperature 100 times a second. Dyson says this helps deliver a controlled and comfortable styling experience while protecting the integrity of natural curl patterns and textures over time.

Designed for different hair types

Dyson says the Airsmooth is engineered for all hair types and lengths. It supports straight, wavy, curly and coily hair, from everyday smoothing to creating a stretched, polished base for the next step in a styling routine. Its lightweight and ergonomic design is intended to make it easy and comfortable to use.

The tool also features universal voltage, making it suitable for travel, including weekends away, post-gym routines and holidays.

India launch yet to be announced

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The Dyson Airsmooth has been introduced in selected markets. The company has not yet announced its India availability and says the launch will be announced closer to availability.