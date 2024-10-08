EA Sports FC 25 review: New modes and tweaks keep the game fresh for fans

As a long-time fan of the FIFA series - now rebranded as EA Sports FC - I find myself every year hoping for a game-changing update. With the hype surrounding this year’s EA Sports FC 25, and its promises of new modes and enhanced gameplay features, I had high expectations. However, after playing it extensively, it feels like the developers have once again opted for incremental tweaks rather than any bold leaps forward. That being said, the addition of the Rush mode and a few other enhancements did spice things up a bit, but for veteran players, much of it still feels like familiar territory with a few new bells and whistles.

Rush Mode: A Breath of Fresh Air

Let’s start with Rush, the latest and arguably most exciting addition to FC 25. Drawing inspiration from futsal, this five-a-side mode reimagines traditional football with fast-paced, short, and often chaotic matches. Although the goalie remains AI-controlled, the emphasis is on the four outfield players battling it out in tight spaces.

One of the things that immediately stood out to me was how much fun Rush can be, especially in Ultimate Team. It’s a mode that allows you to jump right into the action without the complexities of forming a full squad. The high-speed matches last just seven minutes, and in the case of a draw, they’re followed by a short golden goal period or an up-close penalty shootout. The kick-offs in Rush are reminiscent of Rocket League, with both teams racing to the ball at the centre of the pitch—adding a bit of frantic energy to every match.

The rules are simple yet refreshing. Offsides only apply in the final third of the pitch, and serious fouls are punished with blue cards, sending players to the sin bin for a minute. It’s chaotic, yes, but the chaos is part of the charm. The only downside is the restriction on player ratings (currently capped at 79), but that’s likely to change with future updates.

What’s really interesting is how Rush stands out as the most engaging part of Ultimate Team this year. While other parts of the game like Career Mode and Clubs remain largely the same, Rush injects some much-needed fun into the mix. The Nike Air Zoom Arena—the futuristic stadium where Rush takes place—looks fantastic with its neon accents and energetic atmosphere. The commentator, Fernando Palomo, brings a level of enthusiasm to every goal that can be both exhilarating and occasionally a bit over the top.

Gameplay: Smooth, But Still Familiar

While Rush is a welcome change, the core of EA Sports FC 25 still plays it relatively safe. EA’s new Hypermotion V technology and FC IQ offer some refinements to the gameplay, but they don't reinvent the wheel. FC IQ, in particular, replaces the old system of work rates with a new approach where player movement is dictated by their "roles" and "focus." On paper, this sounds like a major upgrade, but in practice, it doesn’t dramatically alter the flow of the game. While attackers seem smarter when making runs, the overall depth in player intelligence still feels lacking compared to more tactical games like Football Manager.

Passing is noticeably quicker this year, and long balls across the pitch feel satisfyingly snappy. Shooting, too, has a nice weight to it, especially when the weather effects—like rain—come into play. The ball physics in wet conditions adds a level of unpredictability that feels organic, making the gameplay more dynamic during certain matches.

However, defending remains a weak point, just as it has been in recent years. Pacy forwards still easily outmanoeuvre even top-tier defenders, and once an opponent gets in behind your defence, it’s game over. The FC IQ tactical options were supposed to give players more control over their defensive play, but it doesn’t quite translate into noticeable improvements on the pitch. Whether you’re pressing aggressively or playing a low block, defence feels frustratingly loose and unsatisfying.

Visuals: A Mixed Bag

Graphically, EA Sports FC 25 continues to impress on the pitch but struggles off it. In Premier League matches, for example, the presentation is top-notch. The broadcast-style overlays, new scoreboards, and stadium atmospheres are brilliantly detailed, immersing you in the game. However, off the pitch, the user interface is clunky and counterintuitive. It feels like it was designed for a touchscreen, with soft edges and slow responses to controller inputs. Navigating through menus - especially in Career Mode - feels like a chore, which detracts from the overall experience.

There’s also the new Cranium system, designed to make non-scanned player faces appear more realistic. While some players do look better under the right lighting, most still fall into the uncanny valley, giving off a waxy, unnatural appearance. It’s a nice idea but not quite executed perfectly.

Ultimate Team: Small Changes, Big Fun

While Ultimate Team hasn’t seen a major overhaul, there are a few tweaks worth mentioning. You can now stash up to 100 untradeable duplicates for Squad Building Challenges, and there’s a more relaxed FUT Rivals mode for friendlies, making it less daunting for casual players. But the star of Ultimate Team is still Rush, which I found myself returning to over and over again. It’s simple, fast, and pure fun—everything that Ultimate Team has been missing in recent years.

Career Mode: A Few Steps Forward, But Still Familiar

For those of us who love the depth of Career Mode, FC 25 offers a few meaningful improvements. You can now set board expectations to lenient, giving you more flexibility in how you manage your club. Customising training plans and match tactics feels more robust, especially when developing youth players. However, the clunky menu system once again holds it back. Tasks that should be quick and intuitive—like searching for players or setting tactics—are bogged down by a cumbersome interface.

There are also some nice touches, like dynamic weather effects that impact gameplay and the inclusion of Fabrizio Romano’s famous “Here We Go” catchphrase in transfer news. It’s a fun, if slightly gimmicky, addition. The ability to manage both men’s and women’s teams within one career mode is another neat feature that adds a bit more variety.

Verdict: Fun, But Playing It Safe

EA Sports FC 25 is an enjoyable football simulator, but for long-time players, it’s hard to ignore the sense of déjà vu. Rush mode is undoubtedly a fantastic addition that brings a new level of excitement to the game, but outside of that, much of FC 25 feels like the same old experience with a few tweaks. Graphically, it’s still stunning on the pitch, but off it, the clunky menus and frustrating defensive mechanics weigh down the experience.

If you’re new to the series, there’s a lot to love here. The gameplay is smooth, the visuals are impressive, and the new modes are genuinely fun. But for veterans of the franchise, EA Sports FC 25 plays it too safe, and while it’s still enjoyable, it’s far from revolutionary.