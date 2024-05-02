scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Eight US newspaper publishers file lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI for copyright infringement

Feedback

Eight US newspaper publishers file lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI for copyright infringement

Eight US newspaper publishers have sued Microsoft and OpenAI over copyright infringement, alleging unauthorized reuse of articles in AI products. The suit also accuses the tech companies of attributing incorrect information to the publishers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Microsoft Microsoft

Eight American newspaper publishers have lodged a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, accusing the companies of unauthorised usage of their articles in artificial intelligence products.

The publishers, which operate major newspapers including the New York Daily News and the Chicago Tribune, allege that Microsoft's Copilot assistant and OpenAI's ChatGPT have been using their copyrighted articles without permission or payment.

Related Articles

The lawsuit was filed in a New York federal court on Tuesday. The publishers also claim that OpenAI's large language models, GPT-2 and GPT-3, have been trained on data sets containing text from their newspapers.

These models can generate text based on human input and reportedly produce near-verbatim copies of the publishers' works. The lawsuit also alleges that Microsoft uses information from their newspapers for its Bing search index, but does not always provide links to the original articles. This challenge follows a similar lawsuit filed by The New York Times against OpenAI four months ago.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 02, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement