Elista to launch dishwasher for Rs 10K; plans to make it a household necessity by 2030

Elista, the Noida-headquarter manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, IT and mobile accessories, is planning to revolutionise the home appliances segment with its upcoming dishwasher priced at Rs 10,000. Designed for working professionals, small families, young couples and even students, this will be a six-plate rack tabletop dishwasher for young couples. Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director of Elista and TeknoDome, told Business Today, “dishwasher is a product that can be seen in each and every household by the end of 2030.”

Unlike refrigerators and microwaves, the dishwasher isn’t a common household appliance in India. It is mainly targeted towards the urban population and currently very few manufacturers or brands in India are dealing with dishwashers. However, Gaurav intends to change this with its affordable yet feature-rich dishwasher with which he plans to cater to the rural population.

Gaurav states, “In 2000, everyone believed that washing machines can’t go to rural markets also. But look at 2023, everybody in the rural market is getting used to washing machines. It has become a necessity now. The same is going to be replicated with dishwashers.” He adds urban markets are saturated and there is a lot of demand and aspirations in the rural population.

Currently, Elista has been selling 12 plates and three rack dishwashers. “So, if we reduce the rack, it will cost less. This will be a tabletop dishwasher which will be portable. Consumers will be able to move it around, just like toasters. It will be in the price range of Rs 10,000,” adds Gaurav.

Other than professionals and small families, Gaurav says even students coming from villages to study in big cities will find this product useful.

Per market estimates, the dishwasher market was valued at Rs 560 crore in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 10-12 per cent, and is expected to reach Rs 667 crore by FY26. “We believe that through our effectively priced range, we will be able to drive penetration and expand this market even further,” adds Gaurav.

Other than launching an affordable dishwasher, Elista is working towards setting up a manufacturing plant in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 250 crore and will start producing TVs and LED monitors.