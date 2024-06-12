Elon Musk abruptly drops lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

In a sudden turn of events, Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company he co-founded, and its CEO, Sam Altman. The lawsuit, filed in a California court in February, accused OpenAI of breaching its contract and straying from its original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity.

The dismissal comes just a day before a scheduled hearing where a judge was set to review OpenAI's request to dismiss the case. It also follows Musk's recent string of pronouncements, including a threat to ban Apple devices from his companies if OpenAI's technology is deeply integrated into iPhones and Macs.

Musk's lawsuit alleged that OpenAI violated an agreement with its founding members, including a commitment to remain a non-profit and keep its technology open-source. OpenAI vehemently denied these claims, alleging that Musk sought "absolute control" of the company and had proposed merging it with Tesla.

The timing of the dismissal, along with Musk's recent behaviour, raises questions about the motivation behind the lawsuit and its abrupt withdrawal. The move comes as Musk's own AI venture, xAI, gains traction. The company recently launched its "Grok" chatbot and has reportedly secured billions in funding, including potentially diverting Nvidia chips originally allocated to Tesla.

While the lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Musk could refile it, the future of this legal battle remains uncertain.