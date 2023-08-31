Elon Musk announces audio, video calls on X for Android, iOS, PC, Mac; no phone number required

Elon Musk has announced that X will be getting an audio and video calls feature very soon. He has also specified that the new feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Musk claims that audio and video calls can be made without any phone number. Implying the same, he said, "X is the effective global address book."

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, " Video & audio calls coming to X". He further provided some details about the feature that made it unique. He said, "The new feature does not require a phone number."

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

The new X feature has been teased multiple times in the past and now the feature is expected to make an appearance in one of the upcoming update. Twitter designer Andrea Conway had shared snippets of the new features, including the UI.

The interface of the audio and video call looks very similar to other applications that offer in-app calling. The user will have the option to either make an audio or video call from the DM section. Elon Musk has not specified whether this new feature will only be available for Blue subscribers or it will be made available to all X users.

Availability

Musk has revealed that the new feature is official but he hasn't provided a timeline for the launch. One of the upcoming updates of the X app may bring this new audio-video calling feature.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it