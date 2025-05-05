Elon Musk changes name on X to 'Gorklon Rust', here's what it means

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has once again sparked a curiosity fest on his social media platform, as the billionaire changed his profile name to 'Gorklon Rust' on Sunday.

'Gorklon' is likely in reference to Grok, the AI chatbot available on X and powered by Musk's xAI. 'Rust' could be a nod to the programming language Rust that's a part of xAI's tech infrastructure.

BREAKING: Elon Musk changed his name to "gorklon rust". pic.twitter.com/FCciMGhZxR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 4, 2025

However, there's more to the story, as Gorklon Rust also refers to a Solana blockchain meme coin, and it's being traded on decentralised platforms such as PumpSwap, Raydium, and Meteora.

This isn't the first time Musk has changed his display name. The last change came in February, when he briefly switched to "Harry Bolz," in December, he went by "Kekius Maximus," which was also an amalgamation of a meme coin and the character of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe in the movie Gladiator.

Musk's name change comes hot on the heels of a major overhaul of X's recommendation algorithm, announced by Musk himself on Saturday. X will now integrate artificial intelligence to enhance the user experience, with a lightweight version of Grok embedded into X’s recommendation system.

People mentioned how engagement farming and verification impersonation were causing big problems for users on X, to which Musk replied that they would see "significant improvement" soon.