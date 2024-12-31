Elon Musk is now 'Kekius Maximus' on X, changes display picture to 'Pepe the Frog'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again changed his display name and picture on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Musk has changed his name to Kekius Maximus and is now using a picture of the popular meme 'Pepe the Frog' as his profile picture. The meme has been a viral sensation for years now and is repeatedly used by meme pages as well as Musk himself. However, this avatar of Pepe the Frog is wearing golden armour and holding a video game controller.

Who is Kekius Maximus?

'Kekius Maximus' is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token, going by the moniker KEKIUS on crypto exchanges. It is a new memecoin and its popularity has soared over 500% ever since Musk changed his display name and picture on X, formerly Twitter. The name Kekius Maximus is a fusion of the Pepe The Frog character with the movie character of Maximus from Gladiator.

Despite being launched only hours ago, KEKIUS has gained huge popularity in the crypto market. It has also led to a few other Kekius-inspired memecoins gaining huge momentum, soaring over 200% in just a few hours.

Why did Musk change his name?

While the X CEO didn't directly address the reasons for him changing his display name and picture, he has addressed several posts on the social media platform addressing himself as "just a frog" or laughing in agreement with a user who mentioned the plight of journalists who will now have to refer to the tech billionaire as "Elon Musk, aka Kekius Maximus".