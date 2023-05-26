Elon Musk gets nod for human trials of Neuralink brain chip and Twitter users are divided

Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first tests on humans. The company plans to connect human brain with computers to restore people’s vision and mobility. While it is not yet revealed when exactly will the trials begin, the firm clarified that it is not recruiting yet.

Elon Musk first talked about getting approval for human trials Neuralink's brain implant back in 2019. Musk said that this chip holds the potential to address severe conditions like paralysis and blindness. However, despite the company's establishment in 2016, it wasn't until early 2022 that Neuralink initiated the process for FDA approval.

FDA had earlier raised concerns around the lithium battery of the implant, the potential migration of wires within the brain, and the safe extraction of the device without causing damage to brain tissue.

Neuralink aims at creating a future where its brain-computer interfaces enable seamless communication between humans and machines. This includes enhancing cognitive abilities, facilitating faster information processing, and enabling direct interaction with computers or virtual environments.

This is one of a kind technology that world has not seen except in sci-fi films like Terminator or popular villian Dr Octopus in Spider-Man. However, this development has left Twitter users divided. Many are excited for the new tech and want to get recruited already while others are curious as to how it will work in the future. This has spurred a meme fest on Twitter. Here are a few hilarious reactions that you shouldn’t miss.

