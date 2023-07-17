WhatsApp video call scam: Kerala man robbed of Rs 40,000 by stranger pretending to be former colleague

A Kerala man was cheated of Rs 40,000 by an unknown person who used Artificial Intelligence-based tools to make a fake WhatsApp video call. The fraudster used deep fake technology to look like a former colleague of the victim and asked for money.

As per the Cyber Wing of the Kerala police, the scammer identified himself as a former colleague of the victim, Kozhikode-based Radhakrishnan, who he had worked with in Andhra Pradesh. Cyber Wing SP, Hari Sankar told PTI, “The scammers used an AI-based video interface to impersonate his friend and sought money.”

When Radhakrishnan received the video call, he saw the person on the other end looked like his ex-colleague. He even named a few more of their former colleagues to sell his story. Later in the call, the caller requested Rs 40,000 from the victim for immediate assistance for a relative in the hospital.

The victim agreed to help his friend in need and paid the money online. Later, the same caller asked for another Rs 35,000 from the victim. That’s when he got suspicious and decided to call former colleagues to cross-check his story. He then found out that the call was not genuine and he was duped of Rs 40,000.

Sankar stated, “When he received another call seeking more money, he contacted the person directly and found out that he was scammed. Radhakrishnan contacted us immediately, and we were able to block the amount.”

The Cyber Wing of Kerala confirmed that they have traced the money trail and the associated bank has been asked to block the amount.

It was reported that the scammers used a basic AI-based video interface that could only be used with blurred background and basic chin, eyes, and lip movement.

The Cyber Wing official urged the public to contact the Kerala Cyber Help Line number '1930' in case of suspicion of any such phone calls.

IT Act laws for such cybercrimes

To punish such scammers who misuse technology for tricking others, we have a clause in the IT Act. As per Section 66D of the IT Act, “Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personation, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.”

Additionally, as per Section 66D of the IT Act 2000, “Whoever, intentionally or knowingly captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of any person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine not exceeding two lakh rupees, or with both."

